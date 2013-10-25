* Such move would be big concession in talks with powers
* UN inspectors thought to visit Iranian sites once a week
* Next IAEA report on Iran's nuclear work due in November
By Fredrik Dahl
VIENNA, Oct 25 Diplomats accredited to the U.N.
nuclear watchdog said on Friday they had no information to
substantiate word from a senior Iranian parliamentarian that
Tehran has halted its most sensitive atomic activity.
Iran's enrichment of uranium to a fissile level of 20
percent is a major technical step taking it just short of the
concentration needed for a nuclear weapon. Iran says it needs
the material only to fuel a medical research reactor.
An envoy in Vienna, where the International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) is based, said he believed Iran was continuing to
refine uranium to the 20 percent threshold despite the Iranian
lawmaker's comment.
The IAEA, which regularly inspects Iranian nuclear sites,
has declined to comment on the issue. But several diplomats from
member states said they were not aware of any such move by Iran.
They cautioned, however, that IAEA inspectors are believed
to go to Iran's uranium enrichment plants about once a week so
it is possible the agency may not yet know of any halt if it
only happened in the past few days. The next quarterly IAEA
report on Iran will be issued in November.
World powers seeking a diplomatic solution to the nuclear
dispute with Iran want it to stop the activity. Iran indicated
in talks with the powers that resumed in Geneva last week that
it might scale back its programme to win sanctions relief.
But any move to shelve its higher-grade enrichment already
would be surprising, as Western experts believe Iran would want
to brandish it as a bargaining chip in the negotiations, which
are due to resume in the same Swiss city on Nov. 7-8.
Hossein Naqavi Hosseini, a senior member of Iran's
parliamentary national security commission, said Iran had
stopped refining uranium above the 5 percent required for
civilian power stations as it already had all the 20 percent
enriched fuel it needs for the research reactor in Tehran.
"The issue of suspension or halt of enrichment activities is
meaningless because no production is taking place at the
moment," parliament's website quoted him as saying on Tuesday.
INTERNATIONAL SCRUTINY
There has so far been no other comment on the matter in the
Islamic Republic, where it was a public holiday on Thursday
ahead of Friday's normal weekend.
Iranian MPs have in the past made statements about the
nuclear programme that the government later denied.
Iran's production and stockpile of 20-percent uranium is
closely watched in the West and Israel.
The Jewish state, believed to be the only nuclear-armed
power in the Middle East, has suggested it could attack Iran if
it acquired enough of the material for one nuclear bomb, but
Iran has kept its 20-percent stockpile below that threshold.
Tehran denies allegations by Western powers that it is
seeking the capability to produce nuclear arms.
While members of parliament's national security commission
are regularly briefed on the nuclear programme, they are not
directly involved in policy-making. The big decisions are made
by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Western officials have said Iran must stop enriching uranium
to 20 percent, increase the transparency of its nuclear
programme, reduce its uranium stocks and take other steps to
reassure the world that it is not after nuclear weapons.
Iran and six world powers - the five permanent members of
the U.N. Security Council, plus Germany - said that last week's
talks in Geneva were positive and constructive.
The meeting was the first since moderate Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani came to office in August promising to try to
resolve the nuclear dispute and secure an easing of sanctions
that have severely damaged Iran's oil-dependent economy.