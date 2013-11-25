(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

By John Kemp

LONDON Nov 25 "Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," a standard principle in international negotiations, applies to the deal between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany (P5+1).

In case there should be any doubt, the joint plan of action spells it out explicitly.

The interim action plan is largely a standstill agreement which endorses the status quo. In addition, each side is required to undertake a number of confidence-building steps to demonstrate its good faith while negotiations on a comprehensive solution are pursued in the months ahead.

But the outlines of a final deal have already started to emerge in the interim accord (which is one reason it was so difficult to do the interim deal; each side realised it was also bargaining over the shape of the final accord).

Iran will be permitted to have a civilian nuclear programme, including power generation and research, in accordance with its rights and obligations as a non-weapon state under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

But it will not be allowed to reprocess spent nuclear fuel, which could in theory allow it to separate bomb-making plutonium from the used reactor fuel.

Concerns about the heavy-water reactor which Iran has built at Arak must be "resolved." It may eventually have to be modified, mothballed or dismantled.

Instead, Iran looks set to be given access to "modern light water power and research reactors" which pose less of a proliferation threat.

Iran will provide more transparency and allow "enhanced monitoring" of its entire nuclear programme.

And as the final accord is implemented, nuclear-related sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council, the EU and individual countries will be gradually lifted.

The end objective is the removal of all nuclear-related sanctions, although not necessarily sanctions related to other issues.

The deal envisages the eventual normalisation of Iran's international relations - at least with respect to nuclear issues. The agreement will be for a "specified long-term duration".

Once the accord has run its full course, Iran "will be treated in the same manner as ... any other non-nuclear weapon state party to the NPT."

CONSTRUCTIVE AMBIGUITY

The major source of uncertainty centres around enrichment, which will be needed for reactor fuel, but which raises concerns about Iran's ability to produce the highly enriched uranium that would be needed if it decides to build a nuclear weapon.

The interim agreement largely postpones the issue to be decided in future negotiations.

Diplomats from both sides have employed the concept of "constructive ambiguity" to the full in order to reach a deal, which is why Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry can offer such different interpretations of what the deal means to their domestic audiences.

Iran has agreed to limit enrichment to no more than 5 percent during the next phase of the talks lasting six months (enrichment to 90 percent or more is needed for bomb-building).

It has also agreed to restrict the scale of the programme by not bringing more centrifuges into operation for the next six months.

But the long-term outlook is far less clear. The interim agreement stipulates diplomats will negotiate a comprehensive solution that will "enable Iran to fully enjoy its right to nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the relevant rules of the NPT" subject to the usual conditions.

This will include a "mutually defined enrichment programme" with practical limits and transparency measures to prevent the diversion of enriched uranium for military purposes.

There will be "agreed limits on (the) scope and level of enrichment activities, capacity, where it is carried out, and stocks of enriched uranium, for a period to be agreed upon."

AT HOME OR ABROAD

Therein lies the ambiguity at the heart of the agreement (and which was probably necessary for any deal to be struck at all).

The United States and the P5+1 have recognised that Iran will continue enriching during the interim deal, which is little more than acknowledging the status quo.

There is also a recognition that Iran's rights under the NPT mean that it must have access to enriched reactor fuel.

But the deal is murky about whether that enrichment will take place in Iran or abroad.

The issue is complicated. In general, if an international agreement, such as the NPT confers a right, it also confers all the subsidiary rights needed to make enjoyment of that right effective, otherwise there would be no point.

Civil nuclear power production requires enriched uranium, so Iran can plausibly claim the NPT confers an inherent or implicit right to enrich, even if it is not explicit in the text of the NPT.

But not every country that operates a nuclear reactor for power production or research enriches its own fuel; some buy the uranium ore concentrate (UOC) on the international market, then pay for it to be enriched abroad, before importing the enriched reactor fuel already fabricated as fuel rods.

Once the uranium is safely locked in a fuel rod, it poses much less of a proliferation threat, unless it is reprocessed (which the agreement specifically prohibits Iran from doing, now or in future).

Clearly, the P5+1 would prefer Iran to import already enriched uranium fabricated into fuel rods and then export the spent fuel for reprocessing.

In fact, this is seen by non-proliferation experts as a template which should be copied around the world by many non-weapon states, not just Iran.

For this reason, the P5+1 could not recognise Iran's "right" to enrich.

But importing already enriched fuel, possibly already fabricated into fuel rods, from abroad would leave Iran vulnerable to a political or military blockade.

Given Iran's isolation and complicated relations with the major countries which could provide enrichment services, as well as its neighbours, depending on enrichment abroad would present a major security risk for the country.

Hence Iran's insistence that it has the right to enrich on its own territory.

This will define the crucial zone of possible outcomes in the next phase of the talks.

CLIMATE CHANGE

It will be tough for U.S. President Barack Obama and his diplomats to convince a sceptical Congress, let alone fearful allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, that Iran should be allowed to maintain a substantial enrichment capability under any final deal, given the level of suspicion about the country's intentions.

But Iran has little room to compromise, unless its international relations are transformed and its isolation is ended.

In the next six months (a period which could be extended "by mutual extent" according to the interim plan of action) the negotiators must try to find an acceptable deal.

If the P5+1 take too tough a line, Iran, frightened and alone, will insist on its right to domestic enrichment as the only means to secure its energy security (and whisper it softly, its military security).

But if the P5+1 take too soft a line on enrichment, or Iran insists too hard on its right to enrich, U.S. lawmakers and Israel will try to torpedo any agreement.

The enrichment issue cannot be fudged forever. Part of the negotiation is to build goodwill on both sides, so that Iran is ready to show some flexibility on the need for enrichment, and Israel and the U.S. Congress are a little more willing to give the country the benefit of the doubt.

The point of the coming negotiations is not to define the area of possible agreement (which is already well known) but to transform the political environment for a deal within each of the key countries: the United States, Israel and Iran itself.

While Iran and the P5+1 will be negotiating with one another in Geneva, the real negotiations will be back home. There, diplomats will try to build sufficient domestic political consensus to give them the authority to reach a deal in which no one is likely to be fully satisfied. (Editing by Jason Neely)