(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Nov 25 "Nothing is agreed until
everything is agreed," a standard principle in international
negotiations, applies to the deal between Iran and the five
permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany
(P5+1).
In case there should be any doubt, the joint plan of action
spells it out explicitly.
The interim action plan is largely a standstill agreement
which endorses the status quo. In addition, each side is
required to undertake a number of confidence-building steps to
demonstrate its good faith while negotiations on a comprehensive
solution are pursued in the months ahead.
But the outlines of a final deal have already started to
emerge in the interim accord (which is one reason it was so
difficult to do the interim deal; each side realised it was also
bargaining over the shape of the final accord).
Iran will be permitted to have a civilian nuclear programme,
including power generation and research, in accordance with its
rights and obligations as a non-weapon state under the Nuclear
Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
But it will not be allowed to reprocess spent nuclear fuel,
which could in theory allow it to separate bomb-making plutonium
from the used reactor fuel.
Concerns about the heavy-water reactor which Iran has built
at Arak must be "resolved." It may eventually have to be
modified, mothballed or dismantled.
Instead, Iran looks set to be given access to "modern light
water power and research reactors" which pose less of a
proliferation threat.
Iran will provide more transparency and allow "enhanced
monitoring" of its entire nuclear programme.
And as the final accord is implemented, nuclear-related
sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council, the EU
and individual countries will be gradually lifted.
The end objective is the removal of all nuclear-related
sanctions, although not necessarily sanctions related to other
issues.
The deal envisages the eventual normalisation of Iran's
international relations - at least with respect to nuclear
issues. The agreement will be for a "specified long-term
duration".
Once the accord has run its full course, Iran "will be
treated in the same manner as ... any other non-nuclear weapon
state party to the NPT."
CONSTRUCTIVE AMBIGUITY
The major source of uncertainty centres around enrichment,
which will be needed for reactor fuel, but which raises concerns
about Iran's ability to produce the highly enriched uranium that
would be needed if it decides to build a nuclear weapon.
The interim agreement largely postpones the issue to be
decided in future negotiations.
Diplomats from both sides have employed the concept of
"constructive ambiguity" to the full in order to reach a deal,
which is why Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif and U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry can offer such different
interpretations of what the deal means to their domestic
audiences.
Iran has agreed to limit enrichment to no more than 5
percent during the next phase of the talks lasting six months
(enrichment to 90 percent or more is needed for bomb-building).
It has also agreed to restrict the scale of the programme by
not bringing more centrifuges into operation for the next six
months.
But the long-term outlook is far less clear. The interim
agreement stipulates diplomats will negotiate a comprehensive
solution that will "enable Iran to fully enjoy its right to
nuclear energy for peaceful purposes under the relevant rules of
the NPT" subject to the usual conditions.
This will include a "mutually defined enrichment programme"
with practical limits and transparency measures to prevent the
diversion of enriched uranium for military purposes.
There will be "agreed limits on (the) scope and level of
enrichment activities, capacity, where it is carried out, and
stocks of enriched uranium, for a period to be agreed upon."
AT HOME OR ABROAD
Therein lies the ambiguity at the heart of the agreement
(and which was probably necessary for any deal to be struck at
all).
The United States and the P5+1 have recognised that Iran
will continue enriching during the interim deal, which is little
more than acknowledging the status quo.
There is also a recognition that Iran's rights under the NPT
mean that it must have access to enriched reactor fuel.
But the deal is murky about whether that enrichment will
take place in Iran or abroad.
The issue is complicated. In general, if an international
agreement, such as the NPT confers a right, it also confers all
the subsidiary rights needed to make enjoyment of that right
effective, otherwise there would be no point.
Civil nuclear power production requires enriched uranium, so
Iran can plausibly claim the NPT confers an inherent or implicit
right to enrich, even if it is not explicit in the text of the
NPT.
But not every country that operates a nuclear reactor for
power production or research enriches its own fuel; some buy the
uranium ore concentrate (UOC) on the international market, then
pay for it to be enriched abroad, before importing the enriched
reactor fuel already fabricated as fuel rods.
Once the uranium is safely locked in a fuel rod, it poses
much less of a proliferation threat, unless it is reprocessed
(which the agreement specifically prohibits Iran from doing, now
or in future).
Clearly, the P5+1 would prefer Iran to import already
enriched uranium fabricated into fuel rods and then export the
spent fuel for reprocessing.
In fact, this is seen by non-proliferation experts as a
template which should be copied around the world by many
non-weapon states, not just Iran.
For this reason, the P5+1 could not recognise Iran's "right"
to enrich.
But importing already enriched fuel, possibly already
fabricated into fuel rods, from abroad would leave Iran
vulnerable to a political or military blockade.
Given Iran's isolation and complicated relations with the
major countries which could provide enrichment services, as well
as its neighbours, depending on enrichment abroad would present
a major security risk for the country.
Hence Iran's insistence that it has the right to enrich on
its own territory.
This will define the crucial zone of possible outcomes in
the next phase of the talks.
CLIMATE CHANGE
It will be tough for U.S. President Barack Obama and his
diplomats to convince a sceptical Congress, let alone fearful
allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia, that Iran should be
allowed to maintain a substantial enrichment capability under
any final deal, given the level of suspicion about the country's
intentions.
But Iran has little room to compromise, unless its
international relations are transformed and its isolation is
ended.
In the next six months (a period which could be extended "by
mutual extent" according to the interim plan of action) the
negotiators must try to find an acceptable deal.
If the P5+1 take too tough a line, Iran, frightened and
alone, will insist on its right to domestic enrichment as the
only means to secure its energy security (and whisper it softly,
its military security).
But if the P5+1 take too soft a line on enrichment, or Iran
insists too hard on its right to enrich, U.S. lawmakers and
Israel will try to torpedo any agreement.
The enrichment issue cannot be fudged forever. Part of the
negotiation is to build goodwill on both sides, so that Iran is
ready to show some flexibility on the need for enrichment, and
Israel and the U.S. Congress are a little more willing to give
the country the benefit of the doubt.
The point of the coming negotiations is not to define the
area of possible agreement (which is already well known) but to
transform the political environment for a deal within each of
the key countries: the United States, Israel and Iran itself.
While Iran and the P5+1 will be negotiating with one another
in Geneva, the real negotiations will be back home. There,
diplomats will try to build sufficient domestic political
consensus to give them the authority to reach a deal in which no
one is likely to be fully satisfied.
