BEIJING Oct 16 China criticised the European
Union on Tuesday for imposing new sanctions on Iran over its
controversial nuclear programme, calling again for talks to
resolve the stand-off.
The EU governments' sanctions target major Iranian state
companies in the oil and gas industry, and strengthen
restrictions on the central bank, cranking up pressure on the
country which has close trade ties with Beijing.
China is Iran's largest crude oil customer and, along with
Russia, has resisted putting sanctions on Tehran.
"We oppose the imposition of unilateral sanctions on Iran
and believe that using sanctions to exert pressure cannot
fundamentally resolve the Iran nuclear issue," Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a daily news briefing.
"It can only make the situation more complex and intensify
confrontation... We hope that all relevant parties can show
flexibility, increase communication and push for a new round of
talks as soon as possible."
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who represents the
United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and Germany in
their on-and-off talks with Iran, said on Monday she hoped
turning up the heat on Iran would persuade it to make
concessions and that negotiations could resume "very
soon".
The United States and its allies accuse Iran of using its
atomic programme as a cover to develop nuclear weapons and have
imposed increasingly stringent economic sanctions to try to
force Iran to answer questions about it.
Iran has said its programme is for solely peaceful purposes.
