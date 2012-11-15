BRUSSELS Nov 15 EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton will host a meeting of representatives of six
major powers in Brussels on Wednesday, as part of efforts to
dissuade Iran from its nuclear programme, a spokeswoman for
Ashton said on Thursday.
"Ashton will host a meeting of ... political directors in
Brussels on 21 November," the spokeswoman said in an email.
"This is part of the ongoing ... consultations to find a
diplomatic solution to the Iranian nuclear issue."
The United States, China, Russia, France, Britain and
Germany suspect Tehran might be seeking nuclear weapons
capability. Iran denies this, saying its programme is entirely
peaceful.