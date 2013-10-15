Death toll from St Petersburg metro blast rises to 14 - Ria
LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.
GENEVA A European Union spokesman said Iran made a "very useful" presentation at talks on the Islamic Republic's contested nuclear programme in Geneva on Tuesday.
Negotiators from six world powers, the European Union and Iran started a two-day meeting aimed at ending deadlock in a decade-old row over Tehran's nuclear work.
"We heard a presentation this morning from Foreign Minister Zarif. It was very useful. Talks are reconvening this afternoon to look at further details," Michael Mann said.
No details have emerged so far on what concessions Iran may have proposed, if any, in a bid to win relief from sanctions imposed over concerns it is working to develop a nuclear weapons capability. Iran says its atomic work is for peaceful purposes.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LONDON The death toll from the bomb blast in St Petersburg has risen to 14, Russian agency Ria Novosti quoted the country's health minister Veronika Skvortsova as saying on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it would be "cynical and mean" to call a deadly blast in St Petersburg an act of revenge for Russia's actions in Syria, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
BEIRUT A suspected chemical attack by Syrian government or Russian jets killed at least 58 people, including 11 children, in the rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib on Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based war monitor, said.