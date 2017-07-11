FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 hours ago
Iran deal 'does not belong to one country' - EU's top diplomat
#World News
July 11, 2017 / 6:24 PM / 15 hours ago

Iran deal 'does not belong to one country' - EU's top diplomat

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini address a joint news conference after their meeting in Brussels, Belgium, July 11, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union respects the United States' review of the 2015 deal with Iran but will make clear to Washington that it was an international accord endorsed by the United Nations, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday.

"The nuclear deal doesn't belong to one country, it belongs to the international community," Federica Mogherini told a news conference alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. "We have the responsibility to make sure that this continues to be implemented."

The historic deal between Iran and six major powers restricts Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of oil and financial sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump said in April it was launching an inter-agency review of whether the lifting of sanctions against Iran was in the United States' national security interests.

Reporting by Elizabeth Miles, editing by Robin Emmott

