VIENNA, July 7 Iran and major powers will continue negotiations on an historic nuclear deal past a deadline for a long-term agreement, which is set to expire later on Tuesday, European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said.

"We are continuing to negotiate for the next couple of days. This does not mean we are extending our deadline," Mogherini told reporters. (Reporting by John Irish, Louis Charbonneau, Arshad Mohammed)