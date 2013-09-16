* Mounting case load against Europe in Iran sanctions
* EU court say governments fail to substantiate punitive
measures
* Iran's main shipping company wins sanctions case
By Justyna Pawlak and Jonathan Saul
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Sept 16 The European Union's
efforts to impose economic sanctions on Iran suffered a new
setback on Monday when a top court ruled that measures against
the Islamic Republic's biggest cargo carrier should be lifted.
The ruling by Europe's second-highest court follows similar
decisions in favour of some dozen Iranian companies in the last
year, which have raised alarm in Europe and the United States.
Governments in the West have been using economic sanctions
such as asset freezes against banks, shipping companies and
other firms in an effort to curb Iran's nuclear activities they
fear aim at developing weapons.
But the Luxembourg-based General Court says the EU is
failing to sufficiently justify the need to impose sanctions
against some targets.
In the case of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines
(IRISL), the court said on Monday that the evidence of its
alleged involvement in nuclear proliferation offered by
European governments "does not justify the adoption and
maintenance of restrictive measures". Monday's ruling also
included other Iranian shipping firms connected to IRISL.
EU governments have two months to appeal, and sanctions will
remain in place until the appeals process is exhausted.
A spokeswoman for the EU's diplomatic service said the
28-member bloc would review the ruling to determine its
response.
"We are fully aware ... of the consequences deriving from
this and previous judgments. Reflection on all possible remedial
action is already ongoing," Maja Kocijancic said.
Such court cases are a challenge to EU governments who argue
they cannot provide detailed proof of the plaintiff's activities
because doing so can expose confidential intelligence and
undermine their efforts to combat Iran's atom work.
With dozens more cases pending in courts, the pressure is on
the governments to find ways to cooperate with courts better.
But lawyers for Iranian plaintiffs have argued there simply
is no evidence of illicit activities by their clients.
"This is not just victory for our clients but also for the
rule of law. It's a celebration of the independence and
integrity of our courts," Maryam Taher, one of the lawyers
representing IRISL and its affiliates, told Reuters.
GROWING CASE LOAD
Tehran denies having any military intentions. It says its
nuclear efforts are for energy generation and medical research
and refuses to meet international demands to scale back the
work, expressed in a series of United Nations Security Council
resolutions over the last seven years.
Sanctions experts say mounting litigation in Europe means
western governments have to cast a wider net in their policies
against Iran and target entire sectors of its economy to ensure
they are effective.
But such measures are unlikely to find support in the
European Union at a large scale, because governments are
concerned about punishing companies not involved in atom work.
Mark Dubowitz, executive director of the Foundation for
Defense of Democracies think tank, which has pushed for tougher
sanctions, said IRISL's activities in Europe may remain
constrained even if sanctions were upheld by the highest
court.
"In theory, if the appeal is rejected, IRISL could have
their cargo fleet now trade in Europe," he said. "In practice,
the fear of U.S. sanctions should keep all European businesses
that are not completely isolated from the U.S. market from
interacting with the Iranian fleet."
IRISL was hit with financial sanctions by the U.S. Treasury
in 2008 for what it said was its role in aiding Iran's ballistic
missile development programme, and any foreign companies doing
businesses with it may face punitive measures under U.S. law.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, editing by William Hardy)