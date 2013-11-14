* Court has annulled some EU sanctions on Iran
* EU plans to bypass rulings with new listings
* Happens days before sensitive nuclear talks resume
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 The European Union will
re-impose asset freezes on several Iranian companies, annulled
this year by court order, even as world powers appear close to a
breakthrough deal with Tehran over its contested nuclear
programme.
EU diplomats said the move was to re-establish sanctions
already imposed, rather than increasing pressure on Iran. Any
new sanctions could risk scuppering a deal that global powers
hope to reach with Iran at talks that start next Wednesday.
President Barack Obama has called on the U.S. Congress not
to impose new sanctions on Iran - which the West accuses of
developing nuclear weapons technology - while the talks are
under way.
The EU decision, taken by senior officials on Thursday, must
still be approved by EU governments later this week, diplomats
told Reuters. It covers Persia International Bank, Export
Development Bank of Iran and Bank Refah Karagan, among others.
It aims to counter mounting litigation by hundreds of people
and companies from Iran after several legal challenges succeeded
in quashing sanctions this year.
It is the first time the EU has sought to address legal
challenges by imposing new measures against previously listed
targets, instead of trying to win appeals, and reflects growing
concern that sanctions can be difficult to defend in court.
"We are maintaining the current sanctions regime, not
broadening it. The relistings amount to keeping the current
system," one EU diplomat told Reuters, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
In striking down sanctions, Europe's second-highest court
has said EU governments have failed to provide sufficient
evidence to link targeted companies with Tehran's nuclear work.
The EU has in the past appealed against sanctions being
quashed, for example after the court overturned sanctions on
Bank Mellat and Bank Saderat, among the biggest private banks in
Iran, earlier this year.
Diplomats now say a growing body of litigation makes it
difficult to find legal bases for appeals.
They say it is impossible to provide detailed proof of the
targeted companies' links to Iran's atomic programme because
doing so could expose confidential intelligence.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear weapons and says its
nuclear work is for energy and other peaceful applications.
At talks in Geneva last week, six world powers - the United
States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - came close
to agreeing preliminary concessions with Iran, but failed to
clinch a deal. The parties meet again next week.
(Editing by Robin Pomeroy)