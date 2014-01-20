BRUSSELS Jan 20 Six world powers and Iran are
expected to start implementing an interim nuclear deal on
Monday, under which Tehran is due to curb its atom activity and
the United States and the European Union are to ease some
economic sanctions for six months.
Following are details of the sanctions lifted by the
European Union as part of the deal, provided by EU officials.
GENERAL RULES
- any transactions have to be conducted via banks which are
not covered by EU sanctions;
- all contracts have to be executed before the six-month
suspension of sanctions expires on July 20, unless the
suspension is extended;
TRANSPORT AND INSURANCE OF CRUDE
- suspension of the prohibition on the provision of
insurance and transport in relation to Iranian crude oil;
- covers only crude, no other petroleum products;
- allows the provision of transportation and insurance
services to third states importing Iranian oil (India, China,
Japan, South Korea, Turkey and Taiwan);
- covers leasing of vessels to transport Iranian oil;
- it is still prohibited to provide services to Iranian
companies targeted by EU sanctions, meaning EU insurers cannot
provide insurance if transport is done by a designated company;
TRADE IN PETROCHEMICALS
- suspension of the prohibition on the import, purchase or
transport of Iranian petrochemical products;
- covers the provision of all related services such as
financing, financial assistance, insurance and reinsurance,
including for third states;
- the suspension allows for trade with companies controlled
by the Iranian ministry of petroleum, even though the ministry
remains under EU sanctions;
- provision of transport is allowed but not via companies
targeted by EU sanctions;
TRADE IN GOLD AND PRECIOUS METALS
- suspension of the prohibition on trade in gold and
precious metals with the government of Iran, its public bodies
and the Central Bank of Iran, or persons and entities acting on
their behalf;
- covers related services such as transportation;
FACILITATION OF LEGITIMATE TRADE
- the EU will facilitate financial transfers for
non-sanctioned trade, including for humanitarian purposes, such
as food and medicines;
- the EU will increase tenfold all its EU authorisation
thresholds with a view to allowing more financial transfers to
and from Iran to be processed without authorisation requirements
and therefore facilitating non-sanctioned transactions.
(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Mike Collett-White)