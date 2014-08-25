BRUSSELS Aug 25 Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif and European Union foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton will hold talks in Brussels next Monday on
Iran's nuclear programme, the EU said on Monday.
"I can confirm that Lady Ashton will be meeting the Iranian
foreign minister on Sept. 1 here in Brussels in the context of
talks on Iran's nuclear programme," Ashton's spokeswoman Maja
Kocijancic told reporters.
Ashton coordinates a group of six global powers negotiating
with Iran. The powers and Iran failed to meet a July 20 deadline
to negotiate a comprehensive agreement under which Iran would
curb its nuclear activities in exchange for the easing of
economic sanctions that have crippled its economy.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Robin Emmott)