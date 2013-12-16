* Implementation of landmark nuclear deal with Iran stumbles
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Dec 16 European Union governments
pledged on Monday to suspend some sanctions against Iran as soon
as the U.N. nuclear watchdog verifies that Tehran has curbed its
atomic work under last month's landmark agreement.
No date has been set for the deal between six world powers
and Iran to take effect, and talks on implementing it ran into
trouble last week when the United States blacklisted additional
Iranian companies and people.
Under the accord, Iran is supposed to suspend its most
sensitive nuclear work while governments in the United States
and Europe ease some economic restrictions, in a first step
towards a comprehensive settlement of the decade-old dispute.
The sequence of lifting sanctions and Iran's nuclear steps
has been an issue in discussions between Iran and the six powers
- the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), a U.N. body,
is expected to verify that Iran has taken the agreed steps.
In a statement, EU foreign ministers said Iran had to
implement its side of the deal in good faith.
"For its part, the Council is committed to ... suspend those
EU sanctions as set out in the (agreement) immediately after the
IAEA has verified the implementation of the nuclear-related
measures by Iran," they said.
Western nations imposed sanctions on Iran over suspicions
that it is covertly seeking a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran
says its nuclear programme is only for peaceful purposes.
HAMMERING OUT DETAILS
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi travelled to
Brussels on Monday to meet EU foreign policy chief Catherine
Ashton, who oversees contacts with Iran for the six nations, to
discuss implementation of the nuclear deal.
Ashton said the meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, was
requested by Iran, and she hoped discussions would resume
quickly between teams of experts from both sides on how and when
to roll out last month's deal.
"I gather that he is coming with some messages for me from
Foreign Minister (Mohammad Javad) Zarif," she told reporters.
"I am expecting us to move forward to agree on the
implementation timetable as soon as possible. The ambition we
have is to have a date agreed that is achievable."
Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague warned that these
discussions could take time.
"While we have reached the interim deal, the details of
implementation remain to be negotiated and there will be many
difficulties in that, so we shouldn't be surprised if these
talks are difficult," he told reporters.
Hague also said Western governments would keep up economic
pressure on Iran, something they believe helped bring it to the
negotiating table and paved the way for the November agreement.
"We have to maintain our vigilance on sanctions and maintain
the sanctions that we are not suspending so that Iran has a
clear incentive to make a comprehensive deal," he said.
Scope for diplomacy widened after Iran elected the pragmatic
Hassan Rouhani as president in June, and he promised to reduce
Tehran's isolation and get sanctions eased. But after years of
mutual distrust any progress will likely be fragile.
