BRUSSELS May 27 The next round of talks between
six powers and Iran on resolving a dispute over Tehran's nuclear
programme will be held in Vienna from June 16 to 20, the
European Union said on Tuesday.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton held "very long and
useful discussions" with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif in Turkey this week on ways of advancing the nuclear
talks, Ashton's spokesman Michael Mann said.
"The next formal round of (six-power) talks with Iran will
be from 16-20 June in Vienna," Mann said, adding that Ashton and
Zarif recommended that an expert-level meeting should take place
soon.
