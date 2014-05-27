BRUSSELS May 27 The next round of talks between six powers and Iran on resolving a dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme will be held in Vienna from June 16 to 20, the European Union said on Tuesday.

EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton held "very long and useful discussions" with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Turkey this week on ways of advancing the nuclear talks, Ashton's spokesman Michael Mann said.

"The next formal round of (six-power) talks with Iran will be from 16-20 June in Vienna," Mann said, adding that Ashton and Zarif recommended that an expert-level meeting should take place soon. (Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak; editing by Martin Santa)