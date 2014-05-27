(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS May 27 The next round of talks between
six world powers and Iran on resolving a dispute over Tehran's
nuclear programme will be held in Vienna from June 16 to 20, the
European Union said on Tuesday.
EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton held "very long and
useful discussions" with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad
Zarif in Turkey on Monday and Tuesday on ways of advancing the
nuclear talks, Ashton's spokesman Michael Mann said.
"They explored different possibilities as part of an ongoing
process. The next formal round of (six-power) talks with Iran
will be from 16-20 June in Vienna," Mann said in a statement.
Ashton coordinates with Iran in the long-running
negotiations on behalf of the six powers - the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany.
The powers want Iran to agree to scale back enrichment and
other proliferation-prone nuclear activity and accept tougher
U.N. inspections to deny it any capability of quickly producing
atomic bombs, in exchange for an end to economic sanctions.
Ashton and Zarif recommended that an expert-level meeting
should take place soon, Mann said, adding that other political
discussions would continue as and when needed.
Tehran and the six powers made little progress in the latest
round of talks earlier this month in Vienna on ending their
stand-off over Iran's nuclear activities, raising doubts about
the chances of a breakthrough by a July 20 deadline.
Iran said on Monday that world powers were "demanding too
much" in the negotiations, but hurdles could be overcome.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak; Editing by
)