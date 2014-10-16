VIENNA Oct 16 Efforts to reach a deal over
Iran's nuclear programme are in a "critical phase" ahead of a
late November deadline for an agreement to end the decade-old
dispute, an EU spokesman said on Thursday after high-level
negotiations in Vienna.
"We are trying hard to make progress and remain fully
engaged to achieve a comprehensive solution" by the Nov. 24
deadline, said Michael Mann, spokesman for European Union
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton.
The talks in the Austrian capital included a six-hour
meeting on Wednesday between Ashton, Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry.
Ashton coordinates talks with Iran on behalf of six world
powers, including the United States.
Experts would meet in the coming days to continue technical
work on the issue, said Mann. "Diplomatic efforts to find a
resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue are now in a critical
phase," his statement read.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Andrew Heavens)