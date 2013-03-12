STRASBOURG, France, March 12 Israeli President
Shimon Peres urged the European Union on Tuesday to step up
pressure on Iran over its ballistic missile programme, as well
as trying to curb its nuclear ambitions.
In a speech to the European Parliament that touched on the
Jewish state's foreign policy goals, the Nobel peace laureate
sought to persuade European lawmakers to act quickly on Iran,
which Israel regards as an existential threat.
As well as its efforts to enrich uranium, which the West
suspects Iran wants for a nuclear weapon, Peres said Europe
needed to be worried about Iran's ballistic missile
capabilities, which could allow it to deliver a bomb.
"Iran is constructing long-range missiles equipped with
nuclear warheads. It can reach the far corners of the world,
including Europe," Peres said. "I believe that in addition to
controlling the production of highly enriched uranium, there is
a need to control the means of delivery."
Israel has threatened to bomb Iran's nuclear installations
if international diplomatic efforts fail to persuade it to curb
its nuclear work, which Iran maintains is for peaceful purposes.
The EU, which oversees diplomacy with Iran on behalf of six
world powers, has imposed a ban on exports to Iran of materials
related to military and ballistic programmes, as well as
measures to exert pressure over Tehran's nuclear work.
Peres, whose role in Israel is largely ceremonial, also
urged European governments to address Iran's forthcoming
election, four years after a disputed ballot led to the worst
unrest since the 1979 Islamic revolution.
"Your voice will show the Iranian people that the world has
not turned its back on them," the 89-year-old told the
parliament, the EU's only directly elected body.
Earlier on Tuesday, the EU imposed sanctions on nine Iranian
officials whom it blames for human rights violations.
Peres, a former prime minister, sought to reassure European
governments that the Jan. 22 election in Israel and the creation
of a new government would open the way for the resumption of
peace negotiations with the Palestinians, stalled since 2010.
He delivered an emotional defence of Israel's role in the
process, seeking to quash concerns over Israel's settlement
policy in the occupied West Bank, which the EU and other states
say is illegal under international law.
The Palestinians want Israel to freeze settlement
construction before any talks can resume. Israel has said that
is akin to setting preconditions on the talks.
