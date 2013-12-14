MONACO Dec 14 There is no reason why the European Union could not relax some sanctions on Iran in January, Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt said on Saturday, as part of an interim deal between Tehran and major powers to curb its nuclear programme.

Diplomats on Friday said Iran, in what appeared to be a response to a U.S. decision to blacklist firms related to its nuclear programme, interrupted technical talks in Vienna with the six nations over how to implement the agreement.

"I don't think the problems in Vienna were problems. That was overblown," Bildt told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Monaco. "I would hope we would see the lifting of the sanctions in January. I see no reason against it."

EU foreign ministers meet next week to discuss a proposal from EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton to ease sanctions. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Janet Lawrence)