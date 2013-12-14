(Adds details, quotes)
MONACO Dec 14 There is no reason why the
European Union could not relax some sanctions on Iran in January
as part of an interim deal between Tehran and major powers to
curb its nuclear programme, Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt
said on Saturday.
Iran on Friday interrupted technical talks in Vienna with
the six world powers over how to implement the Nov. 24 accord,
under which Tehran is to curb its atomic activities in return
for limited sanctions easing.
Iran appeared to be responding to a U.S. move on Thursday to
blacklist additional companies and people under existing
sanctions intended to prevent Iran from obtaining the capability
to make nuclear weapons. Iran denies any such aims.
Russia, which along with the United States is one of the six
powers, echoed Iranian criticism that the blacklist violated the
spirit of the deal.
Bildt said the U.S. decision was "not particularly helpful",
but played down the seriousness of Friday's events.
"I don't think the problems in Vienna were problems. That
was overblown," Bildt told Reuters on the sidelines of a World
Policy Conference, a gathering of political and business
leaders, in Monaco.
"I would hope we would see the lifting of the sanctions in
January. I see no reason against it."
EU foreign ministers meet next week to discuss a proposal
from EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton to ease sanctions.
The accord has been widely welcomed by Iranians but
hardliners are irked by the foreign policy shift and
apprehensive that they are losing influence over Iran's most
powerful man, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The EU has said the timing on easing the sanctions would be
coordinated with Iran since it was up to both sides to keep
their bargain and it was not yet clear when decisions could be
taken to change sanctions legislation.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)