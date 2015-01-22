* EU court rules on Bank Tejarat, 40 shipping firms
* EU given time to reinstate sanctions or appeal
BRUSSELS Jan 22 The European Union's second
highest court on Thursday annulled EU sanctions on an Iranian
bank and 40 shipping companies hit with asset freezes as part of
pressure on Tehran over its nuclear programme.
But they will remain under sanctions for now after the
General Court gave the EU time to appeal or to decide whether to
re-impose sanctions using different legal grounds.
The court's rulings were handed down as six major powers and
Iran strive to meet an end-June deadline for a long-term
agreement to curb Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for
relief from economic sanctions.
The EU put Bank Tejarat, an Iranian commercial bank, under
sanctions in 2012, saying it had helped Iran's nuclear efforts.
The General Court struck down the sanctions, saying the
Council of EU governments had failed to prove that Bank Tejarat
had provided support for nuclear proliferation or had helped
others to avoid sanctions. It also said the bank was partially
privatised in 2009 and the Iranian state was no longer its
majority shareholder.
The General Court also struck down EU sanctions on 40
shipping companies, including Hamburg-based Ocean Capital
Administration GmbH.
The companies were placed on the EU sanctions list because
it said they were controlled or otherwise linked to Islamic
Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, which had previously been put
under sanctions.
The court found that at the time the 40 companies were
placed on the sanctions list the EU had not given valid reasons
for saying that Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines was
supporting nuclear proliferation.
It therefore annulled the sanctions against the 40 companies
but again gave the EU time either to appeal or to reinstate the
sanctions using new legal grounds.
The Council of EU governments could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The decisions were the latest in a number of legal reverses
the EU has suffered over the validity of its sanctions. It has
responded to similar court decisions by relisting Iranian
companies using different criteria.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Janet Lawrence)