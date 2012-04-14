Turkey's Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (R) welcomes Iran's chief negotiator Saeed Jalili (2nd R) before their meeting in Istanbul April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Hakan Goktepe/Pool

Here is a look at recent events involving Iran's nuclear programme since 2009:

October 1, 2009 - Iran meets six world powers in Geneva and approves in principle a plan to send 75 percent of its low-enriched uranium to Russia and France, where it would be made into special fuel for a Tehran reactor making medical materials.

October 25 - U.N. nuclear experts inspect a newly disclosed enrichment plant being built inside a mountain bunker.

October 30 - Iran tells the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) it wants fresh nuclear fuel for a reactor in Tehran before it will agree to ship enriched uranium stocks to Russia and France, according to U.N. officials.

November 18 - Tehran says will not send enriched uranium abroad but will consider swapping it for nuclear fuel within Iran.

November 27 - The IAEA's 35-nation governing board censures Iran for developing the Fordow plant near Qom in secret and demands Iran freeze the project. Iran rejects the demand.

January 19, 2010 - Iran rejects key parts of the deal to send abroad for processing most of its enrichment material.

February 9 - Iran begins making higher-grade nuclear fuel, enriched to a level of 20 percent, at the Natanz plant.

February 18 - An IAEA report suggests for the first time Iran might be actively chasing nuclear weapons capability rather than merely having done so in the past.

May 17 - Iran, Brazil and Turkey sign a nuclear fuel swap deal. Iran says it has agreed to transfer low-enriched uranium to Turkey within a month in return for higher-enriched nuclear fuel for a medical research reactor. The deal is not implemented due to lack of U.S., French and Russian involvement.

June 9 - U.N. Security Council votes to expand sanctions against Iran to undermine its banking and other industries.

June 24 - U.S. Congress approves tough new unilateral sanctions aimed at squeezing Iran's energy and banking sectors.

July 26 - The EU imposes tighter sanctions on Iran.

December 5 - Iran's nuclear energy chief Ali Akbar Salehi says Iran will use domestically produced uranium concentrates, known as yellowcake, for the first time at a nuclear facility, cutting reliance on imports of the ingredient for nuclear fuel.

December 6 - Talks begin in Geneva between Iranian nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili and EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who is leading the discussions on behalf of big powers.

January 21, 2011 - World powers fail to prise any change from Iran in talks, with the EU and U.S. calling the discussions disappointing and saying no further meetings are planned.

June 9 - Russia and China join Western powers in telling Iran its "consistent failure" to comply with U.N. resolutions "deepened concerns" about possible military dimensions to its nuclear programme.

August 23 - Iran allows IAEA Deputy Director General Herman Nackaerts rare access to a facility for developing advanced uranium enrichment machines during a tour of the country's main atomic sites, an Iranian envoy says.

September 3 - Russian-built Bushehr nuclear power plant begins to provide electricity to the national grid, IRNA reports.

January 9, 2012 - IAEA confirms Iran began refining uranium to a fissile purity of 20 percent at Fordow.

February 15 - Iran proclaims nuclear advances, including new centrifuges able to enrich uranium much faster. The next day Iran proposes a resumption of nuclear talks with world powers.

February 20-21 - Senior U.N. inspectors end a second round of talks in Tehran, without success and without inspecting a military site at Parchin.

March 5 - Iran has tripled its monthly production of higher-grade enriched uranium and the IAEA has "serious concerns" about possible military dimensions to Tehran's activities, IAEA head Yukiya Amano says.

March 6 - EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton accepts Iran's offer of new talks, after a year's standstill. U.S. President Barack Obama says the announcement offers a diplomatic chance to defuse the crisis and quiet the "drums of war".

- Iran says it will let U.N. nuclear inspectors visit Parchin but diplomats note a proviso saying access to the site hinges on a broader agreement on outstanding issues.

April 10 - Iran cuts oil exports to Spain and may halt sales to Germany and Italy, state television reports, in an apparent move to strengthen its position ahead of crucial talks.

April 12 - Ahmadinejad says the Islamic state will not surrender its nuclear rights "even under the most difficult pressure".

April 14 - Talks between Iran and the United States, France, Germany, China, Russia and Britain resume in Istanbul. A diplomat describes the atmosphere at the opening session as "completely different" from that of previous meetings. Iran has promised to put forward "new initiatives".

