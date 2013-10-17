BRUSSELS Oct 17 A senior western diplomat
cautioned on Thursday that any breakthrough in diplomacy over
Iran's nuclear programme was not "close", seeking to dampen
expectations the next round of talks on Nov. 7-8 could lead to a
deal.
Western negotiators have described two days of nuclear talks
with Iran in Geneva on Tuesday and Wednesday as the most
detailed and serious to date after Tehran hinted it was ready to
scale back sensitive atomic work to secure sanctions relief.
Despite the improved atmosphere, diplomats said major
differences remained between western governments, which suspect
Iran's nuclear work has covert military goals, and Tehran, which
denies that and demands the lifting of crippling economic
sanctions.
In Brussels, a senior diplomat said the talks in Geneva -
the first such meeting since relative moderate President Hassan
Rouhani took office in Iran in August - had left negotiators
"more reassured than we were before".
"We learned more about their programme and their concerns,"
the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "However,
it doesn't mean we are close to a solution and that we will have
an agreement next month."
In a series of meetings with Iran since last year, envoys
from six world powers - the United States, Russia, China,
France, Britain and Germany - have demanded that it abandon
enrichment of uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, an important
step on the way to producing weapons fuel, in return for modest
sanctions relief.
Tehran has spurned their offer and demanded that major
restrictions on trade in oil and on its banking sector are
eliminated first.
Under Rouhani, Iran appears keen to push for a deal.
Sanctions have drastically reduced the OPEC producer's oil
export revenues and helped cut the value of its rial currency.
But Tehran remains in contravention of U.N. Security Council
demands that it halt uranium enrichment and other sensitive
nuclear activities.
Few details have emerged from the talks in Geneva this week,
but in a sign of a dramatic shift from confrontation to
dialogue, the two sides issued a joint statement to say that
Tehran's proposals presented at the meeting were an "important
contribution".
Nuclear experts and sanctions specialists from Iran and the
six nations, led in diplomacy with Iran by the European Union's
foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, will meet in the coming
weeks to prepare the next round of negotiations in Geneva.
