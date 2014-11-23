VIENNA Nov 23 With a deadline for a nuclear
deal between Iran and world powers fast approaching, U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry and Iranian Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed on Sunday a possible extension of
the negotiations, a U.S. official said.
"Our focus remains on taking steps forward toward an
agreement, but it is only natural that just over 24 hours from
the deadline we are discussing a range of options both
internally and with our P5+1 partners (six powers)," a senior
State Department official said on condition of anonymity.
"An extension is one of those options," the official added
after Kerry and Zarif met in the Austrian capital. "It should
come as no surprise that we are also engaged in a discussion of
the options with the Iranians."
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; editing by Louis Charbonneau)