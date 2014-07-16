VIENNA, July 16 Iran and six world powers are working to finalise the terms of a likely extension in negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme beyond a July 20 deadline and an announcement may come as early as Friday, Western diplomats said.

Officials from both sides on Tuesday said it appeared the talks would not yield a breakthrough by the self-imposed target date after two weeks of efforts failed to bridge gaps in positions over a deal intended to end a decade-long dispute.

Several diplomats close to the negotiations in Vienna suggested they expected them to resume in September.

Western nations fear Iran's nuclear programme may be aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran says it is for peaceful purposes. (Additional reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Fredrik Dahl in Vienna and Justyna Pawlak in Brussels; Editing by Andrew Heavens)