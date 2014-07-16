* Negotiators seen likely to miss deadline for nuclear deal
* Iran, powers may resume talks in September - diplomats
* Washington praises Iran's "surprisingly" favourable
behaviour
* Despite some progress, differences persist over enrichment
By John Irish and Parisa Hafezi
VIENNA, July 16 Iran and six world powers are
working to finalise the terms of a likely extension in
negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme beyond a July 20
deadline and an announcement may come as early as Friday,
Western diplomats said.
Officials from both sides have said it appears the talks
will not yield a breakthrough by the self-imposed target date
after two weeks of efforts failed to bridge gaps in positions
over a deal intended to end a decade-long dispute.
Several diplomats close to the negotiations in Vienna
suggested they expected them to resume in September.
Western nations fear Iran's nuclear programme may be aimed
at developing a nuclear weapons capability. Tehran says it is
for peaceful purposes.
"We hope to be gone before Sunday and wrap up (the extension)
before the weekend," a Western diplomat said. "We will not have
an agreement before Sunday so the next few days is about
agreeing terms for a rollover."
Another diplomat said on Wednesday the decision was still
not definite: "We would like it to be on Friday, but a lot needs
to happen between now and then. We really do not know yet."
In Washington, President Barack Obama consulted with
Secretary of State John Kerry about the extension. He told
reporters after their meeting that Iran had met its commitments
under the interim deal but that significant gaps remained.
"Based on consultations with Secretary Kerry and my national
security team, it's clear to me that we have made real progress
in several areas and that we have a credible way forward," Obama
told reporters.
"So over the next few days, we'll continue consulting with
Congress - and our team will continue discussions with Iran and
our partners - as we determine whether additional time is
necessary to extend our negotiations."
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the talks
- which resumed two weeks ago in the Austrian capital after five
earlier rounds since February - would continue seriously until
Sunday.
"We have not yet agreed to the extension of talks," he said
after a closed-door meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State
William Burns on Wednesday.
The talks, involving the United States, Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and China as well as Iran, have made tangible
progress on some issues, but large discrepancies remain
especially on the pivotal issue of Iran's enrichment capacity,
diplomats said.
"CLOSE CALL"
An extension of up to six months is theoretically possible
according to an interim agreement that Iran and the powers
signed in November and began implementing in January.
The six-month accord gave Iran limited sanctions relief in
exchange for curbing its most sensitive atomic work.
"The idea is to keep the status quo," the first Western
diplomat said about extending the preliminary agreement. "The
same terms as now." However, "nothing is decided and that will
be the object of discussions".
A major speech by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei last week limited the ability of the Iranian delegation
at the talks to make concessions, diplomats said, forcing Zarif
to return to Tehran to try to win support for more flexibility.
"We have worked a lot and at one point the value of these
talks is relative compared to the needs," the diplomat said.
"The need is that Mr. Zarif returns and obtains from the Supreme
Leader the necessary flexibility to deliver us a deal."
The powers want Tehran to significantly scale back its
nuclear enrichment programme to make sure it cannot yield
nuclear bombs. Iran wants sanctions that have severely damaged
its oil-dependent economy to be lifted as soon as possible.
Kerry had joined the talks at the weekend meeting Zarif
several times, but he said before leaving Vienna on Tuesday that
it was "crystal clear" that 19,000 nuclear enrichment
centrifuges Iran has installed were too many.
At a separate news conference, Zarif responded by saying
that "insisting on the number of centrifuges is useless".
Despite the gaps and likely extension of the talks, "We
still believe that a final deal is probable ... though it's a
very close call," Cliff Kupchan, a director and Middle East
analyst at Eurasia Group, said.
