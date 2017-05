VIENNA, July 2 French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius on Thursday said there had been progress on certain issues in nuclear talks between major powers and Iran, but on others there was still work to be done.

"There are some points where there has been progress, but on others not yet," he said on arrival in Vienna. "I will work to ... make the negotiations progress." (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Arshad Mohammed and Louis Charbonneau)