VIENNA, July 14 France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that a nuclear deal between major powers and Iran would be sufficiently solid for at least 10 years and that major powers would watch carefully how Iran uses money from the lifting of sanctions.

France's stance "of constructive firmness enabled a sufficiently robust agreement, at least for the period of the first 10 years," he told French daily Le Monde. "It is in this spirit that we will watch over its implementation."

When asked whether he was concerned Iran could seek to destabilise the region using money it will receive from the lifting of sanctions he said:

"It will be one of the tests and we will be extremely vigilant."

Fabius also said he did not think French firms would be penalised by Iran despite Paris' perceived tough stance in the nuclear talks, adding that he may travel to Tehran. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Parisa Hafezi)