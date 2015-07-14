VIENNA, July 14 France's foreign minister said
on Tuesday that a nuclear deal between major powers and Iran
would be sufficiently solid for at least 10 years and that major
powers would watch carefully how Iran uses money from the
lifting of sanctions.
France's stance "of constructive firmness enabled a
sufficiently robust agreement, at least for the period of the
first 10 years," he told French daily Le Monde. "It is in this
spirit that we will watch over its implementation."
When asked whether he was concerned Iran could seek to
destabilise the region using money it will receive from the
lifting of sanctions he said:
"It will be one of the tests and we will be extremely
vigilant."
Fabius also said he did not think French firms would be
penalised by Iran despite Paris' perceived tough stance in the
nuclear talks, adding that he may travel to Tehran.
(Reporting By John Irish; editing by Parisa Hafezi)