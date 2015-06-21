JERUSALEM, June 21 France's Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Sunday it was "still not clear" whether a
world powers deal could be reached on Iran's nuclear programme
by a June 30 deadline.
In talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who
urged him to "stand firm" on an agreement that Israel has
criticised for not guaranteeing Tehran will not obtain a nuclear
bomb, Fabius told reporters:
"We need to be extremely firm, at the stage where we are
now, things are still not clear."
