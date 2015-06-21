(Adds details on European talks with Zarif)
By John Irish
JERUSALEM, June 21 France's Foreign Minister
Laurent Fabius said on Sunday it was unclear whether an
international deal could be reached on Iran's nuclear programme
by a June 30 deadline.
Fabius has said he would meet his Iranian counterpart
Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday to assess where Iran stands ahead
of the final round of talks on its nuclear programme, which
begin later in the week.
"We need to be extremely firm, at the stage where we are
now, things are still not clear," Fabius said in talks with
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Monday's bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of an EU
foreign ministers' summit in Luxembourg, will be followed by a
meeting between Zarif and all the European parties negotiating
with Iran.
"Towards the end of next week the ministers will go (to the
talks), so I'd like to have an explanation and conversation to
see where the Iranians are," Fabius told reporters in Cairo on
Saturday, on the first day of the two-day Middle East visit.
In Luxembourg, Zarif will also be meeting with EU foreign
policy chief Federica Mogherini and ministers from Britain and
Germany on Monday to discuss the nuclear talks, an EU source
said, calling it "a political meeting in the framework of
ongoing negotiations."
Iran reached a framework nuclear deal with the United
States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany on April 2 in
Lausanne. The parties are aiming for a final agreement by June
30 under which Iran would restrict its nuclear programme in
exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
France is deemed to have been one of the toughest in
pressing for limits to prevent Iran acquiring an atomic bomb
capability, although Tehran denies seeking nuclear weapons.
Netanyahu urged Fabius at their meeting on Sunday to "stand
firm and prevent a bad deal" with Iran.
Israel has sharply criticised the emerging agreement as not
going far enough to guarantee Tehran will not obtain a nuclear
bomb nor barring Iran from continuing to arm Israel's enemies,
such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Fabius told reporters in Jerusalem: "I will see Iran
negotiator tomorrow, but at the point where we are things are
not clear. There is a need to clarify, make precise and ensure
the deal is robust."
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft; Writing by Allyn
Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Tom Heneghan)