July 14 Iran, the United States and five other
major powers reached an agreement to restrain the Iranian
nuclear programme in exchange for relief from economic
sanctions.
The following are answers to frequently asked questions
about any nuclear deal and what follows, from analysts,
economists and academics in the Reuters Global Oil Forum and in
research notes compiled by Reuters:
Q: Can you outline the timeline from here?
Richard Nephew, program director, Economic Statecraft,
Sanctions and Energy Markets, Center on Global Energy Policy at
Columbia University, New York:
"The P5+1 will now work on a UN resolution to endorse the
deal; separately, domestic legislatures and other processes will
review text, in the U.S, that includes a 60-day review period;
90 days from today the deal goes into implementation mode in
which Iran does a number of nuke steps, and the P5+1 establish
legal conditions for relief, but it doesn't get activated until
the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) issues a report
verifying Iran did what it said it would do, which Secretary (of
State John) Kerry put at about 6 months, and which I think is
about right, as noted before. Meanwhile, the IAEA and Iran work
on the weaponization file."
Q: When will oil sanctions be lifted?
Scott Lucas, professor of international politics at the
University of Birmingham in England, and founding editor of EA
WorldView:
"U.S. sanctions are toughest to lift because of the web of
both executive orders and Congressionally mandated sanctions.
Don't expect that to occur for months after the deal is signed.
The United States will wait until the last possible moment for
IAEA verification of Iranian compliance. Some sanctions may take
up to a year to be fully removed, although it's important to
realise that not all sanctions will take that long. It is a
complex political, economic, and legal web because of the
build-up of sanctions over decades."
Torbjorn Soltvedt, analyst at Verisk Maplecroft for Middle
East and North Africa:
"Oil sanctions would probably take longest (to lift) and
could well stay in place until the middle of 2016.
"Oil and gas companies will need time to finalise
negotiations in any case, so mid-2016 is not necessarily that
bad. Improved fiscal terms are expected to be announced in
September."
Q: How long before more Iranian oil gets to market?
A Reuters poll of 25 economists and oil analysts last week
forecast 250,000 barrels to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
extra Iranian crude oil could come onto the world market by the
end of this year. The poll expected an extra 500,000 barrels to
750,000 bpd on the market by mid-2016.
Nephew, of Columbia:
"I think that is potentially too optimistic. I think that
the oil fields may be in worse shape than we expect, that the
Iranian system may be slow to get going, that they'll have some
difficulty in selling their overfilled storage, and that will
make it hard to boost."
"My sense remains that it will be in the 300k to 500k range
for a good 6 to 12 months after sanctions are suspended, rising
only when more investment comes in."
Swiss energy markets analyst Olivier Jakob:
"It will take a few months before Iran can start to export
at full blast."
Edward Morse, global head of commodities research at Citi in
New York:
"Sanctions have clearly impaired Iran's ability to maintain
its mostly mature oilfields, let alone develop new projects."
Harry Tchilinguirian, chief commodities strategist at BNP
Paribas:
"When sanctions are lifted, a rise in Iranian barrels on the
market from sales out of storage will be temporary and spread
out over two to three months. Thereafter, any additional oil
will depend on Iran's ability to increase production."
Thomas Pugh, Capital Economics:
"Once sanctions have been lifted there could well be a surge
in exports in the first few months as Iran sells its stores of
oil, but ramping production up to previous levels is likely to
take considerably longer."
Carsten Fritsch, Commerzbank:
"Iran is hardly able to quickly step up its oil production
once sanctions are lifted, however, because production and
transportation facilities will first need to be restored after
spending more than three years out of service.
"Nonetheless, Iran still has sufficient stocks which could
initially be exported. Realistically speaking, the supply of
Iranian oil could rise by up to 500,000 barrels per day by
mid-2016, and by a further 500,000 barrels per day by the end of
2016."
Dennis Cassidy, managing director, AlixPartners:
"The question becomes how much, how fast. We know they've
got a ton of reserves, but the Western companies don't really
know how much investment it will require or what the framework
of those deals will be"
"Expect volatility, which just creates more and more anxiety
for the U.S. producers."
Q: What will the impact be on U.S. production?
Tchilinguirian, of BNP Paribas:
"A substantial return of Iranian oil to the market still
looks to be a long and winding road. But with Iran now back in
the supply picture, and the rest of OPEC maintaining production,
more than ever the market will look towards adjustments in U.S.
oil supply as the means to rebalance the market."
