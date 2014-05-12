(Repeats story filed on Sunday. No change in text)
* Western banks cold shoulder trade finance deals
* Several vessels already been held up for weeks -sources
* Iranian official says banks "afraid of doing business"
By Jonathan Saul and Parisa Hafezi
LONDON/ANKARA, May 11 Payment problems are
disrupting commercial food cargoes to Iran, with hundreds of
thousands of tonnes of grain and sugar stuck in transit, as
Western banking sanctions complicate deals and trade financiers
scale back exposure.
Iran is not barred from buying food or other "humanitarian"
goods under sanctions imposed over Tehran's pursuit of nuclear
technology, but measures by the European Union and the United
States have made trade more difficult over the past two years.
Several international trade sources, with knowledge of deals
that have been affected, told Reuters that ships carrying
cargoes of grain, including wheat and soybeans, as well as raw
sugar, have been stuck for several weeks outside Iranian cargo
ports such as Bandar Imam Khomeini and Bandar Abbas.
With evidence of people starting to stockpile food and
prices rising following cuts in government subsidies, Iranian
officials acknowledged to Reuters that there are import
problems, notably due to reluctance among international banks.
One European trade source said: "There are problems getting
paid on deals and Iran looks to be struggling on the trade
finance side. It comes down to the banking complexities, which
have held up cargoes for a number of suppliers."
Several trade sources point to growing difficulties opening
letters of credit, vital to ensuring smooth delivery of goods.
"Western banks are unwilling to get involved," a second
European trade source said. "As soon as the banks see the word
'Iran' in the paperwork, you get it rejected."
BANKS "AFRAID"
Bankers and government officials said Western lenders are
steering clear of attempts by Iran to get them involved in
financing humanitarian transactions, fearing they could be
penalised under U.S. sanctions.
"We still cannot open letters of credit," said one Iranian
government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"International banks are concerned about - or let's say
afraid of - doing business with Iran," the official added. "And
we don't know what the solution will be. Dozens of ships are
waiting at the ports and we just can't do anything."
Reuters ship tracking data shows that five panamax-sized
vessels, each capable of carrying 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes of
grain, reached Iran in early April from ports in Europe,
Australia and South America. The vessels were still located
around Bandar Imam Khomeini and Bandar Abbas on May 9, several
weeks after they should have been able to discharge a cargo.
Reuters was unable to reach owners of the five vessels,
which all sailed from international wheat terminals, including
Australia's Kwinana and Rostock and Hamburg in Germany.
"Having a panamax at port for that long would suggest to me
there has been a payment issue," said a Sydney commodities
trader. "There have been some issues with Iran in the past."
The five cargoes would represent nearly 2 percent of Iran's
estimated annual wheat consumption of around 17 million tonnes.
SHIPS WAITING
Ship tracking data indicated that other vessels may also
have been disrupted in recent months. Four panamax-sized vessels
left Australia for Iran at the end of January.
After arriving in Iranian waters in mid- to late February,
the vessels were stuck mainly around Bandar Imam Khomeini until
they departed in April. A spokesman at agribusiness group
Cargill's Australia office said three panamaxes it had been
involved with had been delayed due to port congestion in Iran.
A separate panamax vessel originating in Ukraine was also
stuck in Iran for weeks until April. A further three smaller
vessels, including one carrying raw sugar, were also held up for
weeks, ship tracking data showed.
A European trade source said at least one or two cargoes had
been re-routed to other buyers: "The shipments in question were
stuck in Iran for a long time and clocked up a big loss," the
source said. "They were subsequently traded to other buyers."
A second Iranian government official said ships were waiting
with perishable goods: "A few have had to return to the country
that we purchased goods from.
"Various factors are involved - like Iran not facilitating
the delivery and also the banking problems."
A spokeswoman for U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels
Midland, which has supplied Iran, said many
international banks would not participate in transactions with
Iran "for fear of being sanctioned or fined".
"Another hindrance is Iran's foreign currency controls," she
added. "Ships arriving in Iran with grain must frequently wait
weeks for the Central Bank of Iran to approve the release of
funds to pay for the cargo."
Banking and trade finance sources said several Iranian banks
were cut off from the global electronic cross-border payment
system SWIFT, which was adding to further financing problems.
A banking source said: "We should not rule out further
bureaucratic delays in Iran to manage their limited availability
of hard currency until sanctions are properly eased."
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Colin
Packham in Sydney and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Veronica
Brown and Alastair Macdonald)