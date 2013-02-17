DUBAI Feb 17 Iran will never shut down its
Fordow uranium enrichment plant, a senior legislator was quoted
as saying on Sunday, brushing off a demand from world powers who
fear Tehran is working to develop an atomic weapons capability.
The Islamic republic, which insists its nuclear programme is
purely peaceful, started building the plant inside a mountain in
secret as early as 2006, to protect it from air strikes.
Last week, Reuters reported world powers were planning to
offer to ease sanctions barring trade in gold and other precious
metals with Iran in return for steps to shut down Fordow.
Alaeddin Boroujerdi, head of parliament's national security
and foreign policy committee, referred to the reported offer on
Sunday and dismissed any idea of a closure, the Iranian
Students' News Agency reported.
"Fordow will never be shut down because ... our national
duty is to be able to defend our nuclear and vital centres
against an enemy threat," Boroujerdi was quoted as saying by the
agency.
"This suggestion (shutting down Fordow) is meant to help the
Zionist regime (Israel)," he added.
Israel has threatened to attack Iran if diplomacy and
sanctions fail to curb its nuclear programme, raising fears of a
regional war.
The United States and its allies are particularly worried
about Fordow because Iran is refining uranium there to a fissile
concentration of 20 percent, which Iran says it needs for a
medical reactor. Twenty percent purity is only a short technical
step from weapons-grade uranium.
Western officials said last week the offer to ease sanctions
barring gold and other precious metals trade with Iran would be
presented at Feb. 26 talks between Iran and world powers in
Almaty, Kazakhstan.
They acknowledged it represented a relatively modest update
to proposals that the six major powers put forward last year.
Iran's parliament has little control over the Islamic
Republic's foreign policy, which is decided by Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
