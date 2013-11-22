PARIS Nov 22 The foreign ministers of France
and Britain were heading to Geneva on Friday night to join talks
on Iran's nuclear programme, as Tehran and six world powers
appeared closer to clinching an elusive breakthrough.
"Laurent Fabius will travel to Geneva tonight for the
Iranian nuclear talks," a French diplomatic source said. British
Foreign Minister William Hague announced on Twitter that he was
heading for Geneva.
Earlier, Washington said U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
would also join the talks in person, after diplomats said a
major sticking point in negotiations may have been overcome.
