GENEVA A deal agreed between the six global powers and Iran on its nuclear programme is an important step to preserving "peace and security," but will need to be monitored closely to ensure it is implemented, France said on Sunday.

"After years of blockages, the agreement in Geneva on Iran's nuclear programme is an important step to preserving security and peace," French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in a statement.

He said the deal only confirmed Iran's right to civil nuclear power.

"The mechanism foresees the strict control of the engagements taken and vigilance will be needed to ensure they are implemented."

