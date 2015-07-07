VIENNA, July 7 There are three main sticking points in negotiations on a nuclear agreement between Iran and six major powers, including Tehran's demands to continue research on advanced atomic centrifuges and sanctions, France said on Tuesday.

"As far as France is concerned, we are insisting especially on necessary limitations on nuclear research and development, sanctions and their re-establishment, and the possible military dimensions" of past Iranian nuclear work, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius told reporters.

"I will return to Paris tonight ... and I will return tomorrow at 2145 (1945 GMT)," he added. (Reporting by John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau)