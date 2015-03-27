(Adds details, quotes)
UNITED NATIONS, March 27 Iranian President
Hassan Rouhani offered little clarity on whether Tehran was
ready to compromise in nuclear talks with six major powers when
he spoke with his French counterpart Francois Hollande, France's
foreign minister said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at the United Nations in New York,
Laurent Fabius also said there had been some progress in the
negotiations underway in Lausanne, Switzerland, but cautioned
that the priority was getting the contents right for a solid
deal, not meeting an end-March deadline.
The conversation on Thursday, a rare exchange between Paris
and Tehran, came days after officials close to the negotiations
said France was demanding more stringent conditions than its
Western allies for any future agreement under which Iran would
curb sensitive nuclear activity in exchange for ending
sanctions.
When asked about the call between the two presidents, Fabius
said Rouhani was "not very precise" on the question of possible
compromises by the Iranian side. Fabius, who will arrive in
Lausanne on Saturday, added that "there has to be new efforts by
our Iranian partners."
"There has been some progress, but there are things which
are not yet solved," he said, declining to go into details.
Major powers and Iran were pushing each other for
concessions on Friday ahead of this month's deadline for a
preliminary nuclear deal that would lay the foundations for a
full deal by June 30.
Tehran is demanding an immediate end to sanctions and
freedom to continue sensitive atomic research, officials said.
"We have two deadlines, March and the end of June, but the
important thing is the content not the deadline," Fabius said.
When asked if March 31 could be pushed back a few days he
said:
"It would be better to have a solution. We'll see, it
depends on the content."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; writing by Louis Charbonneau
and John Irish; editing by John Irish and Giles Elgood)