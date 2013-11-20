PARIS Nov 20 Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei's comments about France are "unacceptable" and
complicate nuclear negotiations, a French government spokeswoman
said on Wednesday as world powers sought to agree curbs on
Iran's atomic programme.
Spokeswoman Najat Vallaud-Belkacem was speaking as world
powers met in Geneva for talks with Iran after Khamenei attacked
France's tough stance on a potential deal, which he showed
French officials were "not only succumbing to the United States,
but they are kneeling before the Israeli regime".
