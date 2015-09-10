By Pascale Denis and John Irish
| PARIS, Sept 10
PARIS, Sept 10 French firms have fallen behind
their main European, American and Asian rivals in reviving
economic ties with Iran since a deal to curb its nuclear
programme in July, a senior French executive said on Thursday.
France's main business lobby group, the Medef, is sending a
delegation comprising about 130 firms to Iran, including top
companies such as Total and Peugeot, from
Sept. 21-23. They will be accompanied by the trade and
agriculture ministers.
"This visit is very important for us," said Thibault de
Silguy, vice-president of construction company Vinci
and of the Medef, who will lead the delegation to Iran.
"We have fallen behind, so now we have to make up lost
ground," he told reporters. Among countries that already have a
lead on French firms, he cited Germany, Austria, China and the
United States.
France took one of the hardest lines of the six powers
negotiating the nuclear agreement with Iran. But Foreign Minster
Laurent Fabius, who travelled to Tehran over the summer to
smooth over relations, has repeatedly said he did not believe
that would hurt its companies once international sanctions
against the Islamic Republic were lifted.
Unlike other visiting Western ministers he did not take any
business leaders with him despite meeting key Iranian ministers
who deal with the hydrocarbons, transport and automobile
sectors, all areas where French firms hope to seal contracts.
The lifting of sanctions could begin in the first quarter of
2016 if Iran meets its obligations under the deal, designed to
stop it acquiring nuclear weapons. The accord was endorsed on
Monday by the United Nations Security Council.
French firms were once heavily involved in the Iranian
market, but European Union and in particular U.S. sanctions
adopted in 2011 scared them away.
"There will need to be offers that have a strong local
dimension and are competitive in pricing, but also the financial
problems need to be resolved," de Silguy said.
French imports from Iran fell to just 62 million euros in
2013 from 1.77 billion in 2011. Exports fell to 494 million
euros in 2013 from 1.66 billion in 2011, according to French
foreign ministry estimates.
French bank BNP Paribas was fined almost 9 billion
dollars in 2014 for transactions violating U.S. embargoes.
French diplomats say their banks are especially hesitant and
will wait to see how American lenders react to the lifting of
sanctions before supporting French firms in Iran.
"It's a major concern that could be a deal breaker if all
Western firms are hamstrung by the banks," said a senior
diplomat. "However, if we overcome this hurdle, I think French
firms will get their fair share of the pie."
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)