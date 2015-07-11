VIENNA, July 11 France's foreign minister said on Saturday that everything was now on the table in talks between major powers and Iran over its nuclear programme and that the time had to come to make a decision.

"Now that everything is on the table, the moment has come to decide," Laurent Fabius said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The statement came after Fabius had conversations with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond. (Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Arshad Mohammed)