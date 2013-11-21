UPDATE 2-U.S. to launch probe into Argentina, Indonesia biodiesel imports
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
PARIS Nov 21 France's foreign minister said on Thursday the West needed to be firm in its dealings with Iran over the country's nuclear programme, but he was hopeful an accord could be struck this week.
"I hope so," Laurent Fabius told France 2 television when asked if there could be a deal. "But this agreement can only be based on firmness."
Major powers are meeting in Geneva this week with a view to reaching a preliminary agreement on curbing Iran's nuclear programme. (Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Some US biodiesel producers have called for anti-dumping duties
HANOI, April 14 Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange has given approval for top fuel importer and distributor Petrolimex to list at 43,200 dong ($1.90) per share, valuing it at $2.46 billion, the exchange said in a statement on Friday.