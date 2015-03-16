PARIS, March 16 Talks between Iran's foreign
minister and European ministers in Brussels did not bridge
differences, a European diplomatic source said on Monday, adding
that it was not certain whether those issues could be resolved
in the coming days.
"The talks were lengthy and in-depth, but they did not
enable us to narrow our differences," the source said after
Mohammad Javad Zarif met his French, German and British
counterparts.
"There remains a substantial gap between the positions of
the six (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, United States)
and Iran. It is not certain that it can be resolved in the
coming days," the source said.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Alison Williams)