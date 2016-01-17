(Updates with Foreign Ministry statement, tweet, background)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Jan 17 Three Americans freed by Iran on
Sunday landed at Geneva airport in Switzerland around 1700 GMT
(2 p.m. ET), a Swiss Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters,
and were due to head to a military base in Germany.
Reuters correspondents saw the Swiss air force Dassault
Falcon passenger jet land carrying the freed men taxi to stop
close to a U.S. Air Force plane that had arrived on Saturday
evening.
There appeared to be a transfer of passengers to another
executive jet that did not have Swiss markings, which then took
off.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Jean-Marc Crevoisier confirmed
the plane had been carrying the three freed prisoners and said
he believed they had already departed for Germany.
The three Iranian-Americans left Tehran on Sunday under a
prisoner swap following the lifting of most international
sanctions on Iran under a deal that President Barack Obama said
had cut off every path for Tehran to obtain a nuclear bomb.
A U.S. official said the Swiss plane was carrying Jason
Rezaian, the Washington Post's Tehran bureau chief, Saeed
Abedini, a pastor from Idaho, and Amir Hekmati, a former Marine
from Flint, Michigan, as well as some family members.
Abedini's wife Naghmeh tweeted: "Saeed just landed in
Geneva. He is getting ready to leave to Germany. I should talk
with Saeed in just a few hours! Thank you for your prayers!"
One more Iranian-American released under the same swap,
Nosratollah Khosravi-Roodsari, was not aboard the aircraft. A
fifth prisoner, American student Matthew Trevithick, was
released separately on Saturday, a U.S. official said.
U.S. State Department officials Brett McGurk, who helped to
negotiate their release, and Patrick Kennedy, the department's
Under Secretary of State for Management, had been standing by to
greet the prisoners on arrival in Geneva.
The U.S. Air Force plane and an Iranian government passenger
aircraft both arrived in Geneva on Saturday evening. The Iranian
plane took off and headed back to Iran on Sunday morning, around
the same time the American detainees left Tehran.
