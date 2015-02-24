BERLIN Feb 24 German exports to Iran jumped 30
percent last year to 2.4 billion euros, data from the Federal
Statistics Office showed on Tuesday, bolstered by the easing of
Western sanctions amid progress in talks on the country's
nuclear programme.
Germany is traditionally Iran's biggest trading partner in
Europe and last year's increase, the sharpest in a decade, was
driven by sales of machinery, agricultural and pharmaceutical
products, the Office said. It did not say which companies had
benefited.
German firms that had been forced to reduce their activities
in Iran when the sanctions were tighter include Siemens
. Others with business interests there include Bayer
and utilities RWE and E.ON.
"At the start of 2014, some of the sanctions were eased so
insurance for ship transport and the delivery of car and
aircraft parts were allowed," said Volker Treier, of Germany's
DIHK chambers of trade and commerce.
If Iran agreed a nuclear deal with western nations, the
potential for German companies was great.
"In the next five years a doubling of exports is possible.
In 2005, they reached almost 5 billion euros, we want to get
back to that in the short term," he said.
The United States, China, Russia, Britain, France and
Germany are seeking to negotiate an agreement with the Islamic
Republic to address concerns that Iran is seeking nuclear
weapons technology, something it denies.
(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
editing by John Stonestreet)