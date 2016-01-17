BERLIN Jan 17 German industry expects a steep
rise in exports to Iran following the lifting of international
sanctions, and Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Sunday he
would seek to drum up trade on visit Tehran in early May.
Iran ended years of economic isolation when world powers
lifted the crippling sanctions against the Islamic Republic on
Saturday in return for Tehran complying with a deal to curb its
nuclear ambitions.
"That was faster than expected," said Reinhold Festge, head
of German engineering trade group VDMA, adding that now
diplomats had delivered it was the turn of companies and banks
to seize the new opportunity.
For decades before sanctions were imposed, Germany was
Iran's biggest trading partner. The gap in Iranian imports from
Germany and other Western countries has largely been filled by
Chinese, Korean and Middle Eastern competitors.
Germany's Chambers of Commerce and Industry (DIHK) said it
expected exports to Iran to double to 5 billion euros ($5.5
billion) in the coming years and reach twice that figure in the
long term.
This could compensate, at least partially, for waning demand
for German goods from China, Russia and other emerging markets.
"German companies have lost important market share in Iran.
We must revive German-Iranian ties as quickly as possible," DIHK
head Volker Treier said.
Economy Minister Gabriel, who led the first top level German
government visit to Tehran in 13 years in July, will head back
to Iran in early May to co-chair an economic conference with his
counterpart Ali Tayyebnia.
The revival of trade will take some time, but the lifting of
sanctions provide a sound basis for this, Gabriel said in a
statement on Sunday. "This gives us the opportunity to open a
new chapter in German-Iranian trade ties," he said.
German machinery, auto, chemicals, healthcare and renewable
energy firms are likely to be the biggest beneficiaries of the
opening up of the Iranian market.
The VDMA engineering trade group plans to open an office in
Tehran in the first half of this year to help companies sell
machinery in Iran.
Tehran has already announced plans to buy 114 civil aircraft
from Franco-German manufacturer Airbus - a deal
possibly worth more than $10 billion at catalogue prices.
Last week, Siemens signed deals to work on Iran's
railway infrastructure while Daimler announced plans
for its commercial vehicle division to return to Iran.
($1 = 0.9166 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber,)