BERLIN, June 22 The deadline of June 30 for six world powers and Iran to agree to a nuclear deal is tight, a spokesman for the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The deadline is tight and eight days are not much time any more," Martin Schaefer told a news conference.

"We'll concentrate all our efforts on making sure the June 30 (deadline) remains June 30," he added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin and Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin)