BERLIN, July 7 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Iran needs to help build trust, and a monitoring programme will be needed to ensure it complies with a nuclear agreement it is negotiating with six world powers.

"Trust is being destroyed on the part of Iran. For this reason, Iran above all has to now offer input to help build up trust," Steinmeier said in advance extracts of an interview with German broadcaster ARD on Tuesday.

"This means that we have to have monitoring possibilities available to have an overview as to whether Iran is fulfilling its obligations. We need to be sure that we have transparency concerning the promises Iran is making here."

Iran and six major powers - Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States - are trying to negotiate an accord under which Iran would curb its sensitive nuclear work for at least a decade in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

