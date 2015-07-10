BERLIN, July 10 Germany believes a nuclear deal
between Iran and major powers is possible in the coming days, a
Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Friday.
Over the past two weeks, Iran, the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China have twice extended deadlines
for completing the long-term nuclear agreement.
"The negotiations are very intensive," the spokesman told a
regular government news conference. "The devil is absolutely in
the detail."
"I hope very much, and also expect, that in the coming days
we will reach the point when decisions are taken on the
political questions," he added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Victoria Bryan)