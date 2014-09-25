NEW YORK, Sept 25 Six world power have never
been so close to a deal with Iran that would resolve the
decade-long nuclear standoff once and for all, but the final
phase of the negotiations will be the hardest, Germany's foreign
minister said on Thursday.
"We have never been so close to a deal as now. But the truth
is that the final phase of the talks that lay before us is
probably the most difficult," Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier told reporters after meeting Iran's President Hassan
Rouhani on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.
"Now is the time to end this conflict. I hope that Iran ...
in view of the situation in the world and the situation in the
Middle East, knows and senses that a collapse of the talks now
is not permissible."
