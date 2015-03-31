LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 31 It may be necessary to "stop the clock" at nuclear talks between Iran and world powers with a midnight deadline for a preliminary political deal approaching, as the two sides grapple with difficult issues, a German delegation source said on Tuesday.

"The mood is back and forth, a difficult struggle for a realistic solution that is acceptable to both sides," a German delegation source said. "It remains an open question whether we will succeed."

"Negotiations are continually broken off for discussions in smaller circles," the source added. "Still to early to think about stopping the clock, but may perhaps prove necessary." (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; editing by Stephanie Nebehay)