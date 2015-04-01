LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 1 Iran and six
world powers have not reached a preliminary political deal at
talks on Tehran's nuclear programme, but an agreement is
possible if all sides demonstrate good will, a German delegation
source said on Wednesday.
"Measurable progress," the source said about the talks in
Lausanne Switzerland, now in their seventh day. "Nothing is
agreed but if there is good will on all sides, an agreement is
possible."
The source added that German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter
Steinmeier and his French counterpart Laurent Fabius agreed on
close coordination prior to Fabius' departure overnight.
