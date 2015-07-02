VIENNA, July 2 It is still unclear whether all
parties pushing for final deal on Iran's nuclear programme have
the courage to reach that goal, Germany's foreign minister
told journalists on Thursday.
Iran is in talks with the United States and five other big
powers, Britain, China, France, Germany and the United States,
on an agreement under which Tehran would curtail its nuclear
programme in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.
"The effort of all parties to reach success is genuine. The
open question, which I cannot answer you yet, is whether the
will and courage will be sufficient among all at the end,"
Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.
